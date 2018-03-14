Spectrum Health makes patient safety top priority

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When walking through the doors of a medical facility, patients are putting their health in the hands of doctors and other medical professionals. Spectrum Health takes patients' health very seriously, with patient safety being a top priority.

For National Patient Safety Week nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner from Spectrum Health, along with Senior Director James Bonner, talk about what safety means to them and what Spectrum Health does to deliver the best care possible.

For Spectrum Health safety is so much more than preventing an illness, patient safety also means developing a deeper connection with each patient to improve healthcare and avoid any errors in diagnosis, medication, or treatment.

When patients enter the hospital, Spectrum Health wants them to feel like they're the only patient there; they want each person to feel seen, heard and understood. While doctors, nurses, surgeons and other medical workers have to follow standard procedures and workflow, they want their patients to have everything they need to be safe, get the treatment they want and deserve, and improved health.

In order to improve patient safety, Spectrum Health encourages their patients to ask lots of questions; asking questions helps build a better partnership between each patient. The staff also has meetings every day about patient safety, making sure every job has been done and that patents' needs are met.

Patient Safety is always top priority at Spectrum Health, so in everything they do they always make sure their actions match all their values.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog. Read more.