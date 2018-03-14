Students create memorial for Parkland victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KELLOGGSVILLE, Mich. -- To honor the victims of the Parkland school shooting, high school students at Kelloggsville High School created memorial by displaying 17 desks in a hallway.

The 17 desks each is labeled with a name of a victim with information about that victim.

A student from KHS told FOX 17 "I believe it is important to have this broadcasted to the community as to show other students and teachers in the area it is possible to stand up and speak out for what you believe in, even if you may seem like such a small part."