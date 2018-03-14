“The Dirty Show” is comedy just for the adults

Posted 11:09 AM, March 14, 2018, by , Updated at 11:10AM, March 14, 2018

Laughfest is known for having lots of family friendly shows, but that might not be the case for "The Dirty Show" happening on Friday.

The Dirty Show is a raucous, over the top and hilarious Laughfest performance strictly for adults ages 21 and up. This year's show will feature comedians Adam Degi, Zach Martina, Mike Szar, Mary Santora, Mike Bussler, and Mike Logan.

Comedian Adam Degi came on the show to talk about his involvement in The Dirty Show.

The show will begin at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 16 at the Pyramid Scheme.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased online at laughfestgr.org.

