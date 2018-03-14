Two-car, pin-in crash in Tallmadge Township

Posted 11:02 PM, March 14, 2018, by , Updated at 11:35PM, March 14, 2018

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority confirms a two-car injury accident in Tallmadge Township, with one person ejected from a vehicle and two pinned inside.

The location is Lake Michigan Drive at 26th Avenue; that’s in the Marne area.  Eastbound Lake Michigan Drive is blocked off at Linden Drive.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 the two people pinned inside the vehicle have been extricated. There’s no word on their condition, or that of the person ejected. Rescue crews were dispatched around 10:43pm Wednesday.

FOX 17 is on the scene.

———————

This is a developing story.

