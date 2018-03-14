White House backs Britain in spy poisoning case

LONDON (AP) — The White House says the U.S. “stands in solidarity” with Britain after it expelled 23 Russian diplomats in retaliation for Russia’s alleged use of a nerve agent against a former Russian spy and his daughter.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says the United States “shares the United Kingdom’s assessment that Russia is responsible” for the attack.

The White House is not announcing any actions in response to what it is calling an “abhorrent attack.”

Sanders says the poisoning of Sergei Skripal fits into a pattern of Russia disregarding international law, undermining the sovereignty of other countries, and trying to “subvert and discredit Western democratic institutions and processes.”

