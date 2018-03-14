White House downplays results of Pa. vote

Posted 3:23 PM, March 14, 2018

CANONSBURG, PA - MARCH 14: Conor Lamb, Democratic congressional candidate for Pennsylvania's 18th district, greets supporters at an election night rally March 14, 2018 in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. Lamb claimed victory against Republican candidate Rick Saccone, but many news outlets report the race as too close to call. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — The White House is warning against reading too much into the razor-thin outcome of a congressional race in a Pennsylvania district President Donald Trump carried by double digits in 2016.

White House spokesman Raj Shah says Trump’s campaigning for Rick Saccone “turned what was a deficit for the Republican candidate to what is essentially a tie.”

Shah also says Democrat Conor Lamb “really embraced the president’s policies and his vision.” Lamb currently holds a narrow lead.

The race has been viewed as a bellwether for Republican performance in the November midterms, with the GOP expected to face significant headwinds at the polls.

Shah says Republicans should not shy away from Trump, asserting, “Candidates that embrace the president going into this fall, we think, will have a better prospect.”

