GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Aquinas college senior Arsenio Arrington talks dunks as he prepares for the NAIA dunk contest this weekend in Knasas City.
Ask an Athlete – Arsenio Arrington
-
Indiana Tech runs past Aquinas
-
Aquinas falls to Rochester in WHAC Tournament
-
Aquinas Wins on Senior Day
-
Third Annual Holistic Health Conference
-
Jason Beckman finds a home at Hope
-
-
Calls for Congress to pass immigration reform grow louder in West Michigan
-
Michigan State leads Michigan 37-34 at halftime
-
GRCC’s Davison leading the nation in scoring
-
Cornerstone tops Aquinas in WHAC quarterfinal
-
Cornerstone, Aquinas pick up WHAC wins
-
-
Thousands pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham
-
Kyle Steigenga breaks all-time collegiate scoring record in Michigan
-
Michigan rallies past Michigan State 82-72