Ask an Athlete – Arsenio Arrington

Posted 11:08 PM, March 15, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Aquinas college senior Arsenio Arrington talks dunks as he prepares for the NAIA dunk contest this weekend in Knasas City.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s