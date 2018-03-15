× Consumers Energy announces $20 million Grand Rapids facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy is planning on building a $20 million facility on Grand Rapids’ west side.

The company said Thursday that the new six-story, 40,000 square foot headquarters building will be built at 501 Alabama Ave. NW.

Consumers says that up to 275 employees based at its West Kent Service Center on Clay Avenue in Wyoming are expected to move into the new building. Roughly 250 others will stay at the Wyoming facility.

No changes are planned at the company’s Kentwood and Sparta facilities, according to a release.

The company plans to break ground on the new project later this year and anticipates it will be open by 2020.