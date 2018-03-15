× Driver killed after head-on crash, 2 others injured

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a bad crash late Wednesday night.

It happened on Lake Michigan Drive near 26th Avenue in Tallmadge Township.

Deputies say the driver, who has not yet been identified, was driving westbound on Lake Michigan Drive when her vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit another car head-on.

Her passenger, identified by deputies as Allysa Armano, of Grand Rapids, was taken to the hospital it critical condition.

The driver of the second car, driven by Tyler Clark, 25, of Benton Harbor, was seriously injured.

No word on what led up to the crash or if drugs or alcohol played a factor.