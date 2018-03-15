Live – Fox News – Bridge Collapse in Florida

Inmate at Ottawa Co. Jail dies

William VanEyck (Photo: Holland Department of Public Safety)

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. – An inmate at the Ottawa County Jail who was found unresponsive earlier this month in the jail has died.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says that William VanEyck, 33, died Monday at Spectrum Hospital.  He was found unresponsive in the jail facility on March 3.

Officials say that VanEyck was being held at the jail and was awaiting sentencing.  VanEyck had been arrested in 2015 on suspicions of malicious destruction of property for several instances of graffiti around Holland.  It is not clear what crimes he was awaiting sentencing for.

The cause of death has not been released.  VanEyck’s death is still being investigated.

