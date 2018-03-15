Johnsonville recalling sausage due to plastic contamination

WASHINGTON — Johnsonville is recalling more than 109,000 pounds of sausage that might contain plastic fragments.

The Thursday recall applies to 14 oz. packages of its Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage with a “best flavor by” date of April 4, 2018. The affected food has batch ID 1001124486 or 1001124487 and establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to a release.

The company received three consumer complaints about hard, green plastic found in the sausages. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says there have been no reports of illness or injury.

Anyone with questions about the retail can contact Johnsonville’s Consumer Relations number at 888-556-2728.