Kalamazoo Valley Community College names new president

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Kalamazoo Valley Community College has a new president.

The Board of Trustees named Dr. Luther Marshall Washington as president Thursday morning. Washington is the third president at the school.

More than two dozen applied for the job, according to the school. An official start date for Washington has not yet been determined.

Washington has been the president of New River Community and Technical College in Beckley, West Virginia. He succeeds Dr. Marilyn Schlack, who had been president since 1982.