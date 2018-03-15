Love the outdoors? The Ultimate Sport Show makes a stop in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- There will be nearly 100 fishing and hunting seminars offered at the Ultimate Sport Show at the Devos Place in Grand Rapids this weekend.

The event kicks off Thursday at 1 p.m. and continues until Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults and children ages 6 - 14 are $4.

The annual show features everything a fisherman, hunter or families who love the outdoors could be seeking for their next adventure.

There is a rock wall, woodcarvers, fishing simulator and antique lure vendors throughout the event.