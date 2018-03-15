Man arrested for using public wi-fi to download child porn

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Park Township man has been arrested for download child porn while using the public wi-fi of an assisted living facility.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says that they began investigating the suspect in July 2017 after receiving information that an IP address registered to an address in Holland Township was downloading child sexually explicit material. The downloads happened during the fall and winter of 2017 and early 2018. Investigators received a search warrant and found it was from a senior assisted living facility.

More search warrants revealed that the device being used belonged to a 54-year-old Park Township man who is not a resident of the center. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon after detectives set up a surveillance area around the specific part of the facility.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released. He is expected to be arraigned Friday on several charges of possessing and publishing child sexually abusive materials.