Marshall teacher charged with CSC with student

Posted 4:11 PM, March 15, 2018, by , Updated at 04:17PM, March 15, 2018

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - A teacher with Marshall Public Schools has been officially charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a student.

Jason Bushong was charged with one count of 1st degree, CSC and three counts of 3rd degree, CSC.  The victim is a 16-year-old female student.

Calhoun County deputies were alerted to Bushong by the mother of the victim who allegedly found him in a car with her daughter near his home in Bedford Township.

Marshall Public Schools has sent a letter home to parents saying they "strongly condemn the actions committed by the teacher."

Bushong will be in court again on April 3.

 

