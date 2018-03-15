Marshall teacher charged with CSC with student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - A teacher with Marshall Public Schools has been officially charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a student.

Jason Bushong was charged with one count of 1st degree, CSC and three counts of 3rd degree, CSC. The victim is a 16-year-old female student.

Calhoun County deputies were alerted to Bushong by the mother of the victim who allegedly found him in a car with her daughter near his home in Bedford Township.

Marshall Public Schools has sent a letter home to parents saying they "strongly condemn the actions committed by the teacher."

Bushong will be in court again on April 3.