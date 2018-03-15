Michigan State preps for tourney opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich -- Michigan State is the 3-seed in the Midwest region and will open the NCAA Tournament against 14-seed Bucknell Friday night at 7:10 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Spartans are happy to be playing close to home.

Freshman Xavier Tillman (Grand Rapids Christian) is averaging 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds in 8 minutes a game this season, his teammates say he has been an unsung hero.

"He gets better everyday without even playing a lot" sophomore guard Cassius Winston said. "He's on the scout team so he's not even running the plays and he's picking up everything he's gonna be a great player for this team most definitely."

By the time Michigan State takes the court Friday it will have been 13 days since they last played.

"It was good having that little time off" senior forward Gavin Schilling said. During the time off we had a chance to really practice and go at it and get better."

FOX 17's Stephanie Funkhouser is with the Spartans in Detroit all weekend and will continue to bring us coverge.