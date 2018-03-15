× Missing Newaygo Co. woman found safe in Texas

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Michigan State Police say a Newaygo County woman missing since the weekend has been found safe in Texas.

Becky Miller had last been seen in Mecosta Township on Saturday. Police issued a search for her on Wednesday.

Thursday, Michigan State Police say that she was found in Del Rio, Texas with a Texas resident. Miller’s brother tells FOX 17 that she contacted Texas Rangers herself.

Police have determined that Miller voluntarily left Michigan to travel to Texas and there were no safety concerns.

Miller’s family members have been notified.