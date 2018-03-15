Ultimate Sports Show happening at DeVos Place this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hunters, fishers, and sports lovers need to head down to DeVos Place for The Ultimate Sport Show this weekend.

Dozens of vendors from all over the state will be showing off their latest outdoor gear, travel information, fishing boats, and more. The expo will also feature woodcarvers, a fishing simulator, a rock wall, taxidermy, and other hands-on activities.

Not only will there be a lot of gear for sale, but the event will have nearly 100 fishing and hunting seminars for those new to hunting.

To top it all off, there will be a 110,000 lake inside DeVos Place.

The Ultimate Sport Show is happening March 15-18. Tickets cost $10 for adults, and $4 for kids ages 6-14.

For a complete schedule of events, visit ultimatesportshow.com.