Battle Creek American Legion post renamed for Iraq War veteran

Posted 1:12 PM, March 16, 2018, by , Updated at 01:13PM, March 16, 2018

Staff Sgt. Michael Dickinson II, undated courtesy photo.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — An American Legion post in Michigan plans to rename itself to honor an Iraq War veteran.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that the Ft. Custer Post 257 of the American Legion in Battle Creek will be renamed after Michael Dickinson II on March 22.
Dickinson served two tours in Afghanistan and one in Kosovo, before going to Iraq. He was killed in July 2006 when he was 26 years old, leaving behind his wife and five children.

Post Commander Brian Mohlman says he hopes the name will show younger veterans they’re welcome. He says the post’s membership has grown to about 80 in the past few years, but the group is working to attract younger members.

Membership is open to active military members, as well as veterans who’ve served on active duty and were honorably discharged.

