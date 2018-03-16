Event lineup for final Laughfest weekend

Gilda's Laughfest is coming to a close, but there are still plenty of free and ticketed events happening to wrap up the last weekend of the funny fest.
Super Saturday Kids Zone
- Saturday, March 17
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- GRCC Ford Fieldhouse
- Tickets: $7
People & Pets
- Sunday, March 18
- 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- GRCC Ford Fieldhouse
- Free
Free Family-Friendly Events
- Laughter Yoga, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids
- Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.
- Family Improv, Dog Story Theater
- Saturday at 10 a.m.
- Holland Kids Joke Time, Herrick District Library
- Saturday at 11 a.m.
- Creative Youth Center’s Characters That Lived Encore, Dog Story Theater
- Saturday at 3 p.m.
- Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge, The BOB-HOME
- Sunday at 1 p.m. (registration at noon)
See a complete lineup at laughfestgr.org.