Event lineup for final Laughfest weekend

Posted 10:42 AM, March 16, 2018, by , Updated at 10:41AM, March 16, 2018

Gilda's Laughfest is coming to a close, but there are still plenty of free and ticketed events happening to wrap up the last weekend of the funny fest.

Super Saturday Kids Zone

  • Saturday, March 17
  • 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • GRCC Ford Fieldhouse
  • Tickets: $7

People & Pets

  • Sunday, March 18
  • 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • GRCC Ford Fieldhouse
  • Free

Free Family-Friendly Events

  • Laughter Yoga, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids
    • Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.
  • Family Improv, Dog Story Theater
    • Saturday at 10 a.m.
  • Holland Kids Joke Time, Herrick District Library
    • Saturday at 11 a.m.
  • Creative Youth Center’s Characters That Lived Encore, Dog Story Theater
    • Saturday at 3 p.m.
  • Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge, The BOB-HOME
    • Sunday at 1 p.m. (registration at noon)

See a complete lineup at laughfestgr.org.

