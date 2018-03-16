Event lineup for final Laughfest weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gilda's Laughfest is coming to a close, but there are still plenty of free and ticketed events happening to wrap up the last weekend of the funny fest.

Super Saturday Kids Zone

Saturday, March 17

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

GRCC Ford Fieldhouse

Tickets: $7

People & Pets

Sunday, March 18

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

GRCC Ford Fieldhouse

Free

Free Family-Friendly Events

Laughter Yoga, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.

Family Improv, Dog Story Theater Saturday at 10 a.m.

Holland Kids Joke Time, Herrick District Library Saturday at 11 a.m.

Creative Youth Center’s Characters That Lived Encore, Dog Story Theater Saturday at 3 p.m.

Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge, The BOB-HOME Sunday at 1 p.m. (registration at noon)



See a complete lineup at laughfestgr.org.