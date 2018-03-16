There’s nothing fun about childhood hunger, but changing the world can be!
Join us for the 3rd annual Kids’ Food Basket Go Orange Pop-Up event:
Date: Sunday, March 18th
Time: You are welcome to come and go as you please between the times of 2 and 4pm.
Address: Grand Rapids Christian High School Quest Center, 2300 Plymouth Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506.
Make a huge impact for local children in just one afternoon. Join us for family-friendly volunteer activities, music, and fun! Make and pack trail mix, decorate Sack Supper bags, and learn help us kick off Go Orange Week, presented by PNC Bank, our annual campaign encouraging people everywhere to raise awareness that 1 in 5 children are affected by hunger.
We encourage participants to wear orange. Parking is available upon arrival; follow signs for the Quest Center.
Children must be 5+ to attend.