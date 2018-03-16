Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Candy! She's a 6-year-old American Staffy mix who is currently in foster care. Candy loves to cuddle, give kisses, and play! She loves treats and is eager to learn. Her favorite activities include playing fetch, going on long walks, and cuddling on the couch after a long day of fun. Candy does well with children, but her energy level should be considered around small kids. She should be the only pet in the home for now.

Candy is also part of the Humane Society's "St. Pitties Day" Adoption Special. From now through Sunday adult dogs are $100 to adopt, which includes their spay/neuter surgery, updated vaccines, and microchip. This applies to all dogs 5 months and older, who's breed is labeled as "Pit Bull Terrier" or "American Staffordshire Terrier."

For more information on Candy or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.