Huge lottery jackpots up for grabs this weekend

LANSING, Mich. – Luck is always a big part of St. Patrick’s Day and the Michigan Lottery has about $800 million up for grabs in drawings Friday and Saturday night.

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $345 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is currently $455 million.

Both drawings involve residents from several states, including Michigan. If a Michigan player wins the Mega Millions, they will be the largest Mega Millions Michigan winner ever. In 2005, a couple from Port Huron won $208 million. If a Michigan player wins the Powerball, they will be the largest Powerball Michigan winner ever. In 2012, a Lapeer man won $337 million.

Tickets for Mega Millions are available until 10:45 p.m. Friday. Tickets for Powerball are available until 9:45 p.m. Saturday.