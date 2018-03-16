Huge lottery jackpots up for grabs this weekend

Posted 10:33 AM, March 16, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. – Luck is always a big part of St. Patrick’s Day and the Michigan Lottery has about $800 million up for grabs in drawings Friday and Saturday night.

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $345 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is currently $455 million.

Both drawings involve residents from several states, including Michigan.  If a Michigan player wins the Mega Millions, they will be the largest Mega Millions Michigan winner ever.  In 2005, a couple from Port Huron won $208 million.  If a Michigan player wins the Powerball, they will be the largest Powerball Michigan winner ever.  In 2012, a Lapeer man won $337 million.

Tickets for Mega Millions are available until 10:45 p.m. Friday. Tickets for Powerball are available until 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s