Man sentenced for murder in Barry County

HASTINGS, Mich. – The man who admitted to hitting and killing a man with his vehicle and then stealing his identity has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison.

John Calgaro was sentenced Friday morning to 25 to 75 years for 2nd Degree Murder. He is also serving time for a probation violation in Van Buren County in 2016.

Calgaro pleaded ‘no contest’ earlier this week to killing Matthew Morin in July 2016. Calgaro told police that he ran over Morin with his vehicle, buried his body near Pine Lake Road in Barry County and then stole Morin’s identity. The prosecution dismissed lesser charges such as unlawfully driving away of a motor vehicle, identity theft and possession of a financial transaction device in return for the plea.