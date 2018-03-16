Masked man sought after gas station robbery

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man who drew a pistol and robbed the Citgo station on Plainfield Avenue in Plainfield Township is still being sought by police.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a male, about 5’10” tall. There’s not much more to the description, as he was wearing a mask over his face and wore gloves and all black clothing.

The incident took place around 11:46 p.m. Thursday, and a Grand Rapids Police K9 unit tracked the suspect north and east of the gas station at 3895 Plainfield Ave NE, but the track ended where police believe the suspect got into a vehicle.

The suspect got some cash, but police didn’t say how much.

If you know anything, contact the Kent County Sheriff’s office at 616-632-6100 or leave an anonymous tip with Silent Observer.