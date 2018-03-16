× Michigan overcomes slow start to beat Montana in 1st round of NCAA tournament

WICHITA, KS — 3-seed Michigan got off to a slow start in its 1st round NCAA tournament game with 14-seed Montana, falling behind 10-0 four minutes into the game but the Wolverines came back to earn a 61-47 win.

Michigan was 0-4 from the field with 3 turnovers in the game’s 1st four minutes.

Charles Matthews led the Wolverines with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman added 11 points.

The Grizzlies shots just 32% from the floor (18-55).

Michigan (29-7) will now get ready for a 2nd round game with 6-seed Houston (27-7) Saturday in Wichita. The Cougars beat 11-seed San Diegeo State 64-62 behind 39 points from Rob Gray.