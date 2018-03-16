Michigan overcomes slow start to beat Montana in 1st round of NCAA tournament

Posted 12:41 AM, March 16, 2018, by , Updated at 12:44AM, March 16, 2018

WICHITA, KS - MARCH 15: Charles Matthews #1 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after dunking the ball against the Montana Grizzlies during the first half of the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at INTRUST Arena on March 15, 2018 in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

WICHITA, KS — 3-seed Michigan got off to a slow start in its 1st round NCAA tournament game with 14-seed Montana, falling behind 10-0 four minutes into the game but the Wolverines came back to earn a 61-47 win.

Michigan was 0-4 from the field with 3 turnovers in the game’s 1st four minutes.

Charles Matthews led the Wolverines with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman added 11 points.

The Grizzlies shots just 32% from the floor (18-55).

Michigan (29-7) will now get ready for a 2nd round game with 6-seed Houston (27-7) Saturday in Wichita. The Cougars beat 11-seed San Diegeo State 64-62 behind 39 points from Rob Gray.

