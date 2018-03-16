× Michigan State beats Bucknell 82-78 in NCAA tournament opener

DETROIT, Mich — Leading by just 4 points at the half (44-40), Michigan State used a 17-5 run early in the 2nd half and led by as many as 18 points in 82-78 win over Bucknell in the 1st round of the NCAA tournament at Little Caesars Arena.

Bucknell hits 4 3-point field goals in the final minute but got no closer than 4.

Miles Bridges led the Spartans (30-4) with 29 points and 9 rebounds. Jeremy Langford scored 22 points on 7-10 shooting. Cassius Winston scored 11 points and dished out 10 assists.

Bucknell’s Zach Thomas led the Bison (25-10) with 27 points, but scored just 7 points in the 2nd half.

Michigan State advances to Sunday’s 2nd round in Detroit and will the TCS/Syracuse winner at a time to be determined.