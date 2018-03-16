Michigan State beats Bucknell 82-78 in NCAA tournament opener

Posted 9:27 PM, March 16, 2018, by , Updated at 09:30PM, March 16, 2018

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 16: Joshua Langford #1 celebrates with Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half against the Bucknell Bison in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 16, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

DETROIT, Mich — Leading by just 4 points at the half (44-40), Michigan State used a 17-5 run early in the 2nd half and led by as many as 18 points in 82-78 win over Bucknell in the 1st round of the NCAA tournament at Little Caesars Arena.

Bucknell hits 4 3-point field goals in the final minute but got no closer than 4.

Miles Bridges led the Spartans (30-4) with 29 points and 9 rebounds. Jeremy Langford scored 22 points on 7-10 shooting. Cassius Winston scored 11 points and dished out 10 assists.

Bucknell’s Zach Thomas led the Bison (25-10) with 27 points, but scored just 7 points in the 2nd half.

Michigan State advances to Sunday’s 2nd round in Detroit and will the TCS/Syracuse winner at a time to be determined.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s