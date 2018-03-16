× Missing girl from northern Michigan found safe

CADILLAC, Mich. – ***UPDATE** Leah Jo Scanlon has been found.

She was found in Macon County, Georgia and is in the custody of the Macon County Sheriff.

Her mother posted an update on Facebook saying she was going to get her and bring her home.

———————————————————————————————————————–

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Leah Jo Scanlon, was last seen Thursday night around 10:00 p.m.

Scanlon’s family says she was last seen around noon on Wednesday near Leeson Avenue. She was wearing a gray, North Face jacket and black Nike hightops. She is about 5’8″ tall and about 150 lbs.

Michigan State Police have issued a “Endangered Missing Advisory” for Scanlon.

Anyone with information should call the Wexford County Dispatch at 231-779-9211 or Michigan State Police at 1-800-824-7053.