Ottawa County man charged with downloading child porn on public wi-fi

HOLLAND, Mich. – An Ottawa County man has been officially charged for allegedly downloading child porn over public wi-fi.

Donald Oosterbaan, 54, was arraigned Friday morning on three counts of distributing or promoting child sexually abusive activity, possessing child sexually abusive materials, and using a computer to commit a crime. The court set his bond at $5,000 and is ordered to not have any contact with kids under the age of 18 or be on the grounds of any schools.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says that they began this investigation in July 2017 after receiving information that an IP address registered to an address in Holland Township was downloading child sexually explicit material. Several downloads happened during the fall and winter of 2017 and early 2018, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators received a search warrant and found it was from a senior assisted living facility.

More search warrants revealed that the device being used belonged to a 54-year-old Park Township man who is not a resident of the center. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon after detectives set up a surveillance area around the specific part of the facility.

