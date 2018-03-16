× Police identify suspect jailed after Park Township home invasion

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police have identified the Zeeland man who allegedly bound a woman with restraints in her Park Township home Wednesday morning during a home invasion.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Kelly Wayne Harmsen, 46, has been arraigned on charges of Assault with Intent to Rob, Home Invasion-1st Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment and Felony Firearms. And he’s being held on a $750,000 cash bond, according to a news release.

The alleged home invasion happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at the house in the 16800 block of Riley Street. Investigators say the suspect entered the home with a weapon and demanded money, before leaving. The woman, 54, managed to break free of the restraints and phone police. She was not injured. The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect later was arrested at his Holland Township work site on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with more information about the case should call the Sheriffs Office at 616-738-4000, or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.