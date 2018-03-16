Prosecutor: No charges to be filed against 2 teachers accused of misconduct in 1990s

NEWAYGO, Mich. – The Newaygo County Prosecutor says he is not able to file charges against two former Fremont Public School educators accused of inappropriate behavior in the 1990s.

The teachers, one of whom had moved on to teach in the Jenison school district, were recently accused of inappropriate behavior by former students in the early to mid-1990s.  Prosecutor Worth Stay says Michigan statute of limitations laws prevent him from filing charges for these alleged crimes.

“This can be very frustrating for prosecutors who wish to seek justice for victims and hold criminals accountable for their crimes,” Stay said in a press statement released late Friday afternoon. “But the fact is, if police are not able to present the required probable cause evidence to the prosecutor within the timeframe listed in the statute of limitations, then the prosecutor may not authorize charges under the law”.

One alleged victim came forward in January with allegations of sexual misconduct to the Ottawa County Sheriff involving the teacher who was working in Jenison.  After that, several more students came forward accusing that teacher, and Jeff Moon, who was the Assistant Principal in Fremont.  Moon resigned last month after being placed on leave.

 

