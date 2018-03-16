Search for missing girl in northern Michigan

Posted 3:54 PM, March 16, 2018, by , Updated at 03:58PM, March 16, 2018

Leah Scanlon, from family

CADILLAC, Mich. – The Wexford County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Leah Jo Scanlon, was last seen Thursday night around 10:00 p.m.

Scanlon’s family says she was last seen around noon on Wednesday near Leeson Avenue. She was wearing a gray, North Face jacket and black Nike hightops.  She is about 5’8″ tall and about 150 lbs.

Michigan State Police have issued a “Endangered Missing Advisory” for Scanlon.

Anyone with information should call the Wexford County Dispatch at 231-779-9211 or Michigan State Police at 1-800-824-7053.

