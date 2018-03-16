Shooting victim shows up at hospital on his own

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After Kalamazoo Public Safety officers found no one at a location where shots had been reported, a man who had been shot arrived at Bronson Hospital.

The man is now listed in serious condition.

Police received reports of shots fired around 2:04 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Howard Street near the campus of Western Michigan University. Police only found evidence that a shooting had taken place.

The 33-year-old victim showed up in a private vehicle at the hospital a short time later.

KPSD hopes someone who knows something will call 616-337-8994 or call Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 616-343-2100.