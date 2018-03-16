Spartans begin quest for national title tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich -- Michigan State begins its NCAA tournament Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in against 14-seed Bucknell at Little Caesars Arena.

For Spartans stars Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr. this might be there final shot with the NBA potentially waiting at the conclusion of this season.

"Well I just give it thought for the seniors" Jackson told FOX 17. "It's definitely theirs. It's definitely their final run at it so you gotta send them off the right way but as for myself, I'm just trying to go out there and play for them."

The Bison are an experienced team that can shoot the three, defending the 3-point line will important for Michigan State.

"We always say defense doesn't just win games, it wins championships" sophomore guard Jeremy Langford said. "So defense is a Michigan State staple. It's what we do. So that's the first thing we focus on and defending those guys because they can shoot the three."

