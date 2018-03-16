Two men arrested trying to steal from Berrien Co. ATM

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two men from Venezuela have been arrested in Berrien County after allegedly trying to steal from an ATM.

St. Joseph Township Police were called to the United Federal Training Center in the 2500 block of South Cleveland on Thursday on reports of an incident at the ATM. They found the two suspects who had unsuccessfully tried to get money from the machine fraudulently.

Police say that the suspects may have been involved in related incidents like this one around the country. They are currently in the Berrien County Jail awaiting state charges.