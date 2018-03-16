Weekend lane closures planned for two freeways

Posted 7:48 AM, March 16, 2018, by , Updated at 08:15AM, March 16, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With spring about to officially begin, more weekend construction projects are popping up on road work schedules.

This weekend, work is concentrated on I-196 and I-96:

  • I-196 westbound after the split from I-96 lane closures Saturday and Sunday each day 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • I-96 eastbound and westbound over the Grand River lane closure Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Several new projects begin on Monday:

  •  Grand Rapids: Cherry Street closed under US-131 March 19 – April 9.
  • Grand Rapids: Lafayette Avenue closed north of I-196 March 19 – July 10. Local traffic use Coit Avenue. Through traffic use College Avenue.
  • Hamilton: M-40 flag crew controlling traffic between 134th and 136 Streets daily 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 19-23.
  • Kalamazoo: I-94 westbound nightly lane closures from Sprinkle Road to Portage Road 8 p.m. 6 a.m. March 19 – April 6.

