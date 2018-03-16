Weekend lane closures planned for two freeways

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With spring about to officially begin, more weekend construction projects are popping up on road work schedules.

This weekend, work is concentrated on I-196 and I-96:

I-196 westbound after the split from I-96 lane closures Saturday and Sunday each day 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

I-96 eastbound and westbound over the Grand River lane closure Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Several new projects begin on Monday: