Weekend lane closures planned for two freeways

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With spring about to officially begin, more weekend construction projects are popping up on road work schedules.
This weekend, work is concentrated on I-196 and I-96:
- I-196 westbound after the split from I-96 lane closures Saturday and Sunday each day 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- I-96 eastbound and westbound over the Grand River lane closure Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Several new projects begin on Monday:
- Grand Rapids: Cherry Street closed under US-131 March 19 – April 9.
- Grand Rapids: Lafayette Avenue closed north of I-196 March 19 – July 10. Local traffic use Coit Avenue. Through traffic use College Avenue.
- Hamilton: M-40 flag crew controlling traffic between 134th and 136 Streets daily 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 19-23.
- Kalamazoo: I-94 westbound nightly lane closures from Sprinkle Road to Portage Road 8 p.m. 6 a.m. March 19 – April 6.