WEST MICHIGAN- It’s hard to believe, but we’ve finally made it! We’re just days away from the first day of spring. It’s been pretty chilly the last few days, but it’s going to be much nicer this weekend.

Temperatures will get very close to 50 for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, and we’re heading into the 50s by Sunday! Don’t get used to the warmer weather, though. It gets cooler again for the first day of spring (Tuesday.)