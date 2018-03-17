Benefit held to raise funds for man in need of double lung transplant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHERIDAN, Mich. -- A benefit was held for a West Michigan man hoping to be registered on an organ transplant list in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Jerry Greenhoe, 53, was diagnosed with a rare life threatening lung disorder called Bronchiectasis, and he is in need of a double lung transplant.

The family needs to raise $10,000 to $12,000 before Greenhoe can be added on the transplant list, to guarantee he can afford post-surgery medication.

“There’s really no words to describe [the community's support]," said Greenhoe's daughter Sara Clevenger. "We have had so many free will donations that give me goose bumps, people willing to donate so much, I have no words."

“It’s good to see a lot of people you hardly see very much, said Matt Greenhoe, Jerry Greenhoe’s son. "Help and support.”

Jerry Greenhoe wasn't able to make the fundraiser because of his weak immune system caused by his condition.

"With all of the flu and all the germs out, if he were to come and sit down and speak with these people and shake hands, he could potentially get ill," said Clevenger. "Back in September, he was on a ventilator for 10 days, and we weren’t sure he was going to make it through at that time, and we definitely want to protect him from getting exposed from something again.”

Seeing how supportive everyone has been, the family doesn't doubt they can raise enough money to get Greenhoe on the transplant list.

"He’s waiting for his lung transplant," said Clevenger. "The first thing they want to do is go out fishing and camping with the grand-kids

If you would like to help Greenhoe fundraise for his double lung transplant, visit his GoFundMe page.