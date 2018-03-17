Grand Rapids Community College rides momentum into national tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Grand Rapid Community College men's basketball team heads to the NJCAA national tournament winners of 8 of their last 9 inlcuding 2 wins over Ancilla college which has been ranked 1 or 2 in the country all season.

"Those are big wins they carrying on right now" sophomore guard Curtis Davison said. "The energy up a lot so those big wins definitely helped us carry on in the playoffs.

The Raiders are the 8-seed in the 16-team field and will play 9-seed Danville Area Community College in Danville, Illinois.

"I mean it is always exciting when there is a big crowd so that should actually help" 2nd year head coach Luke Bronkema said. "They might not be cheering for us but it will definitely be a great atmosphere and I think our guys will actually feed off that."

GRCC tips off with Danville on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. eastern time.