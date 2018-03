Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich -- Michigan State shot over 53% from the floor and scored 82 in its opening round win over Bucknell Friday, now the Spartans get ready to play Syracuse Sunday at about 2:40 p.m..

The Orange knocked off TCU 57-52 Friday night holding the Horned Frogs to just 39% shooting with their patented 2-3 zone defense.

Sunday's winner will advance to Omaha, Nebraska to play 2-seed which beat Rhode Island 87-62 Satuirday in the 2nd round.