× Officers investigating after car hits two houses

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officers in Kalamazoo are investigating after a car was found unoccupied and overturned after hitting another car and 2 houses.

The call came in at 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

This happened on the 1400 block of North Church in Kalamazoo.

Police say that a car struck a parked car and then 2 houses before it flipped over and landed on its roof.

Officers were able to find one person from that vehicle that had injuries. They were brought to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers are still looking for other occupants of the vehicle.

If you know anything, call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.