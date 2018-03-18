2 arrested for reported hit and run and assault in Kalamazoo Sunday morning

Posted 7:37 PM, March 18, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say two people were arrested in connection to a hit and run, plus assault Sunday morning.

A victim reported at around 9 a.m. they were involved in an alleged road rage incident in the area of West Michigan and Academy in Kalamazoo. The victim said one of the suspects allegedly pointed a handgun at them before intentionally ramming their vehicle.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, the vehicle believed to be involved in the hit and run  was located in the 800 block Normal Court. Officers attempted to reach the suspects at a home in the area with no answer. After seeing someone inside,  police executed a search warrant from the Kalamazoo SWAT Team.

Police say they arrested a 21-year-old male and 20-year-old male were both arrested on felicitous assault and  hit and run.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (269)-337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.

