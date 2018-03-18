× Alcohol believed to be a factor in rollover crash

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are recovering in the hospital after their car rolled over Saturday night.

This happened on M-60 near Reum Street in Howard Township, which is in Cass County.

Police say the driver of the car lost control and ended up rolling his vehicle, injuring him and his passenger.

The driver is being identified as 34-year-old Shawn Hoover and the passenger was 58-year-old David Crespo. Both are residents of Niles, Michigan.

They were brought to the hospital for their injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor.