Alcohol believed to be a factor in rollover crash

Posted 1:47 AM, March 18, 2018, by

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are recovering in the hospital after their car rolled over Saturday night.

This happened on M-60 near Reum Street in Howard Township, which is in Cass County.

Police say the driver of the car lost control and ended up rolling his vehicle, injuring him and his passenger.

The driver is being identified as 34-year-old Shawn Hoover and the passenger was 58-year-old David Crespo. Both are residents of Niles, Michigan.

They were brought to the hospital for their injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s