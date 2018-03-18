Federal officials doing flood damage assessments here

Posted 10:44 AM, March 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:51AM, March 18, 2018

Flooding in Lowell on Feb. 23, 2018. (FOX 17 Photo)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Small Business Administration is working with the state police and local emergency managers to conduct damage assessments following flooding last month in Michigan.

The survey is taking place in eight Lower Peninsula counties after Gov. Rick Snyder recently requested the assessments so people could be eligible for more aid.

If approved, the SBA disaster assistance program would make low-interest loans available to eligible residents and businesses affected by heavy rainfall and melting snow. Assessments are taking place in Arenac, Barry, Berrien, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Kent, Newaygo and St. Joseph counties.

The program also would cover neighboring counties. That list includes Allegan, Bay, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Clinton, Eaton, Gladwin, Ionia, Iosco, Jackson, Lake, Livingston, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Oceana, Ogemaw, Osceola, Ottawa, Shiawassee, Van Buren and Washtenaw.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s