Free day at Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s ‘Free day’ at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Visitors will receive free general admission on this day to explore the museum`s three floors of core exhibits at no cost.

The free day will be held during the museum`s normal hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The current traveling exhibit water`s extreme journey will be included free of charge for visitors on the museum`s free day!

Additional experiences for visitors include the special traveling exhibit Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids,

planetarium shows and the museum`s 1928 Spillman carousel for an additional charge.