Free day at Grand Rapids Public Museum

Posted 12:56 AM, March 18, 2018, by , Updated at 12:57AM, March 18, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —  It’s ‘Free day’ at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Visitors will receive free general admission on this day to explore the museum`s three floors of core exhibits at no cost.

The free day will be held during the museum`s normal hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The current traveling exhibit water`s extreme journey will be included free of charge for visitors on the museum`s free day!

Additional experiences for visitors include the special traveling exhibit Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids,

planetarium shows and the museum`s 1928 Spillman carousel for an additional charge.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s