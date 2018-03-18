Grand Rapids couple collecting tents for homeless following son’s overdose death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- There's a West Michigan family who knows the opiad crisis all too well. Wendy and John Botts lost their son, Jordan on April 17, 2017 to an opiad drug overdose. Now, they're keeping his memory alive by helping serve the homeless and provide tents for them .

The couple partnered with Unlimited Alternatives in Grand Rapids to help provide shelter to the homeless battling addiction through the Tents in Memory of Jordan Campaign.

“The addict who lives on the street, the alcoholic the person with mental health problems," said John Botts. "That person is someone’s son or daughter and they matter."

They've collected 40 tents in just a two week's time span.

Child loss is horrific and knowing that so many people love and support us.... is helping," said Wendy Potts. “Obviously, Jordan would be incredibly proud of us. I know that he would. But I wish he was here with us to see all the love and support.”

Every tent they collect will be dropped off at a local shelter and offer someone a warm place to sleep.

The family is also collecting sleeping bags in addition to the tents. They're looking to collect 100 tents by the first anniversary of Jordan's death.

If you want to help out click here for their GoFundMe page