× Hundreds prepare food for 3rd Kids’ Food Basket event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The third annual Kids’ Food Basket Go Orange Pop-Up Event took place Sunday at the Grand Rapids Christian High School Quest Center.

Hundreds of volunteers put together thousands of Sack Supper bags full of fresh vegetables and trail mix to help kids across West Michigan.

“Here in West Michigan, 1 in 5 kids are affected by hunger,” said Bridget Clark Whitney, Executive Director for Kids’ Food Basket. “But to put it in more tangible numbers, just here in Kent County alone 28,700 children live in food insecure households, which means a household that simply does not have enough food. 28,700 kids, for a visual, that’s like filling up the Van Andel Arena three times over.”

In Kent County, the organization serves more than 6,000 kids each weekday throughout the school year and summer.

Whitney said they’re attacking childhood hunger and making sure all of the kids in the community have the nutrition they need to reach their full potential.

Volunteer Jack Krajewski, 14, said he’s grateful to have the opportunity to help people who are less fortunate than him.

“Thinking about like how many people are affected by childhood hunger, it’s just crazy,” said Krajewski. “I’m helping people around me, people that I know, people that I’ve heard of, and I’m just happy to help out.”

For more information, click here.