Paw Paw Public Schools closed on Monday due to threat

PAW PAW, Mich. — Paw Paw Public Schools is closed on Monday due to a threat.

The announcement was made on the district’s Facebook page Sunday evening.

No other details were released, but it’s one of many threats made towards West Michigan schools is recent weeks.

If students ever feel threatened or unsafe they can report it to the OK2SAY! initiative by calling 1-855-OK-2-SAY (65-2-729), sending a text to 652729, emailing ok2say@mi.gov or visit www.mi.gov/ok2say.