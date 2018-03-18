Poole’s 3 at the buzzer sends Michigan to Hollywood

WICHITA, KS - MARCH 17: Jordan Poole #2 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates his 3-point buzzer beater for a 64-63 win over the Houston Cougars during the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at INTRUST Bank Arena on March 17, 2018 in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan — Jordan Poole hit a 3 at the buzzer to send Michigan to a 64-63 win over Houston and a spot in the west regional semifinal next week in Los Angeles.

Houston led 63-61 with 3.9 seconds left in regulation, but Devin Davis missed 2 free throws and Michigan grabbed the rebound and called timeout with 3.6 seconds left setting up Poole’s heroics.

The Wolverines (29-7) made just 8 of 30 attempts from the 3-point land, Poole was 2-4 from deep and scored 8 points. Muhammed-Ali Abdur-Rahkman led Michigan with 12 points.

Michigan will play the North Carolina/Texas A&M winner Thursday at the Staples Center.

