× Poole’s 3 at the buzzer sends Michigan to Hollywood

WICHITA, Kan — Jordan Poole hit a 3 at the buzzer to send Michigan to a 64-63 win over Houston and a spot in the west regional semifinal next week in Los Angeles.

Houston led 63-61 with 3.9 seconds left in regulation, but Devin Davis missed 2 free throws and Michigan grabbed the rebound and called timeout with 3.6 seconds left setting up Poole’s heroics.

The Wolverines (29-7) made just 8 of 30 attempts from the 3-point land, Poole was 2-4 from deep and scored 8 points. Muhammed-Ali Abdur-Rahkman led Michigan with 12 points.

Michigan will play the North Carolina/Texas A&M winner Thursday at the Staples Center.