Woman reported missing out of Kalamazoo

Posted 10:31 PM, March 18, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety needs your help in locating Amy Paul, 48.

She was reportedly last seen around 4 p.m. walking away from her home in the 1300 block of Cameron in Kalamazoo.

Amy Paul is a white female, stands between 5’5″ and 5’8″ with shoulder length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a tan floppy fishing hat, an over sized green winter coat, and black pants.

Police say she is without her medication and they would like to check on her well-being.

Call police at (269)-337-0994 or 9-1-1 if you have seen her or know where she is.

